Ryan Phillippe Shows Off Tattoos During Morning Jog in LA

Ryan Phillippe hits the ground running on his morning jog around his neighborhood in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 29).

The 45-year-old actor was seen jamming out to some music on his wireless headphones while showing off his tattoos in a tank.

During the quarantine, Ryan has been keeping his fitness routine up with more jogs and bike rides.

Just recently, Ryan took to Twitter, saying he’s ready to find himself a “queen”.

“before the next lockdown, i gotta find me a quaran-Queen…” he wrote.

before the next lockdown, i gotta find me a quaran-Queen.. — philz (gave back my doctorate) (@RyanPhillippe) April 26, 2020

