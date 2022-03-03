Ryan Reynolds and his younger self outrun time in ‘The Adam Project’ trailer

If you watch enough movies, time travel isn’t that hard to accept as fact. When Adam (Walker Scobell) meets an older version of himself (Ryan Reynolds) and has to battle people from the future to save the timeline, he takes it in stride.

Netflix’s The Adam Project also stars Zoe Saldaña as Adam’s wife in the future, Mark Ruffalo as his dad in the past, and Jennifer Garner as his mother in the present. Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy directs the sci-fi action flick, which provides plenty of laughs in the trailer alone.

The Adam Project premieres on March 11 on Netflix.