Ryan Reynolds donates $5,000 to support Nova Scotia rampage victim’s family | CBC News

An online fundraiser set up in memory of a victim of the recent mass murder in Nova Scotia has garnered a notable top donor — Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds.

The Vancouver-raised Deadpool star gave $5,000 to a GoFundMe to support 33-year-old Kristen Beaton’s husband, Nick, and the couple’s nearly two-year-old son, Daxton.

The crowdfunding campaign in honour of the continuing care assistant, who was one of 22 people killed in a shooting rampage this month, has raised more than $100,000 for her family.

Nick Beaton is campaigning to carry on his wife’s wish that her health-care colleagues receive proper equipment to protect themselves from COVID-19.

He received a call from Reynolds and hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser after the famous Canadians were moved by his plea, and wanted to find a way to pay tribute.

The two collaborated with grassroots organization Conquer COVID-19 to ship 10,000 masks, 200 face shields and 20 tablets to Nova Scotia earlier this week.