Ryan Reynolds Gifts Graduating Seniors From Alma Mater a Free Pizza in Commencement Speech

Ryan Reynolds gave an inspiring speech to the Class of 2020 from his alma mater, Kitsilano Secondary School.

In the video, the -year-old actor opened up about the lifelong friends he made from the school and gave a few tidbits of advice for the graduates as they enter a new phase in their lives.

“If I can pass on this one little chestnut of wisdom, it’s something that you might want to start if you’re not already doing it. Totally up to you, no pressure but one thing that’s worked for me is practicing some form of compassion every day whether its’ for yourself or someone, especially for someone else, is good.”

Ryan continues, “You’ve heard the expression ‘divide and conquer,’ you see it everywhere and dividing people is just a means to distract them, disarm them, whereby giving one an opportunity to conquer, and the world seems to subsist on this idea more and more and more. And it’s getting really f***ing boring.”

“It’s just overdone and I think that you guys want to be stylish and ahead of the curve. And I believe that your generation will be. So maybe practice the opposite, practice empathy.”

At one point, Ryan even jokes about some past movies he’s made: “Some of you might consider me successful. I don’t know some of you might’ve seen Green Lantern, but I’ll tell you this: empathy has gotten me so much more, so much farther.”

“To my surprise [empathy] has made me money, friends, priceless memories. It’s allowed me to fully accept and provide love. It’s helped me recognize the mistakes I’ve made and learn from them. Above all it made me happy. It’s something I’ll probably be working on my whole life.”

At the end of his commencement speech, Ryan revealed that in honor of the graduates achievements, he gifted every student with a free large pizza from his favorite local pizza spot.