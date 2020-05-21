Ryan Reynolds jokes he’s ‘hiding’ as he continues entertaining fans amid lockdown with family in NY

Ryan Reynolds joked he’s ‘hiding,’ on his Instagram Stories Wednesday.

‘I’m hiding. Hi!’ wrote the Deadpool star, 43, who has been quarantining at the family home in Pound Ridge in New York’s Hudson Valley with his wife Blake Lively, 32, and their three daughters, James, five, Inez, three, and a nine-month-old whose name they haven’t publicly revealed.

Blake’s mom Elaine Lively has also been staying with the family at the luxe home during the lockdown, with Reynolds joking in a previous clip on the social media site last month that he was hiding from Elaine, who was ‘hunting’ him.

In the clip, in which Reynolds promoted a charity shirt for the Canadian nonprofit Conquer COVID-19, the A-lister asked, ‘Are you sick and tired of fashion? Is your mother-in-law hunting you?’ joking that the top was ‘so boring it makes you invisible.’

As the clip wound down, Elaine’s voice called on him – she said, ‘Ryan, are you in there? I could have sworn I heard his voice’ – but he sat in place and didn’t say anything.

The 6 Underground leading man told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show earlier this month that he was enjoying spending time with his kids amid the ongoing lockdown.

‘It’s actually been amazing,’ the Vancouver native said. ‘I’m trying to let myself appreciate it as much as possible because there’s so many people around the world that this isn’t a good thing, it’s causing a lot of anxiety for a lot of people.

‘So I’m trying to let myself appreciate the face time with the family and spending as much time as possible.’

The in-demand actor joked that ‘it sets a dangerous precedent,’ as ‘when we look back at this years from now, they’re going to think about me and how I used to be a present dad.’

Reynolds and Lively have been among Hollywood’s most philanthropic stars amid the outbreak of the pandemic, using their platforms and personal funds to focus on the fight against the virus.

In March, they made donations of $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada; $400,000 to hospitals in New York City; and $10,000 to the Canadian Professional Bartender’s Association.

The coronavirus and subsequent shutdown has impacted Hollywood and its stars in a myriad of ways, forcing productions to fold up and studios to shut down amid an initial shutdown to quell the spread of the disease.

Stars including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Pink are among the celebs who have said they tested positive for the virus, as well as notable names such as CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As of Wednesday, the death total for COVID-19 was at 87,472 people in the U.S., with 1,542,309 total positive diagnoses, The COVID Tracking Project reported. On a global level, 328,115 people have died amid 4,996,472 positive diagnoses worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.