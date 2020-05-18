Ryan Seacrest Assures His Fans He Did Not ‘Have A Stroke’ During ‘Idol’ After Live Finale

Don’t worry, ‘American Idol’ fans — Ryan Seacrest is okay. After it appeared like he suffered a stroke during the live finale, the host reassured everyone that he’s doing okay.

“Ryan [Seacrest] did not have any kind of stroke last night,” a rep for the American Idol host said in a statement to PEOPLE on May 18. Towards the end of the Sunday finale, it seemed as if Ryan, 45, was slurring his words and his right eye appeared larger than his left. Many fans flocked to Twitter to express concern, and those fears were doubled when Ryan didn’t show up for Monday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan. However, is rep says that everything is fine, and no one should be worried about Ryan. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

“Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks, and he’s in need of rest,” adds the rep in the statement to PEOPLE. “So today he took a well-deserved day off.” Ryan’s work ethic is renowned, and he’s earned the reputation as one of the busiest men in show business, so it appears that it all just caught up with him. It’s good to know that he’s doing fine and is finally taking some much-earned rest and relaxation.

