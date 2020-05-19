Ryan Seacrest Returns to TV After Absence, Makes First On-Air Statement After Stroke Rumors

Ryan Seacrest returned to host Live! with Kelly and Ryan after a whirlwind few hours that had fans very concerned for his health.

It began during Sunday night’s American Idol finale when Ryan appeared to slur his words and his right eye seemed like it could be swollen. Then, Monday morning, Ryan was absent from Live! and fans were convinced he may have had a stroke.

Ryan‘s representatives quickly put out a statement that he was simply exhausted and did not have a medical emergency.

Now, on Tuesday (May 19), he’s back on the air and did not directly address the rumors of a stroke, but did reiterate he was exhausted.

“I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday,” Ryan said live on the air. “He’s so good at it, also, all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock.”

The official Live! Instagram did post a video from Ryan‘s appearance today. You can watch embedded below.