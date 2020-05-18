Ryan Seacrest’s rep responds to fans concerned about his health after ‘American Idol’ finale

The TV host released a statement through his rep on Monday after some fans speculated about his health on social media following the “American Idol” finale.

Viewers noticed that at one point during Sunday’s episode, Seacrest, who hosted remotely from his house during the coronavirus pandemic, appeared to slur his speech and his right eye seemed to be enlarged.

Some fans suggested on Twitter that he may have suffered a stroke. However, his rep said that’s not the case.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” a rep for Seacrest told CNN in an email statement. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”