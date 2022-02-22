SA and California-based Clickatell Secures $91m Series C Funding Led by Arrowroot

Digital commerce and customer engagement-focused company, Clickatell, has raised $91 million in a new financing round led by Arrowroot.

Enabling businesses to communicate seamlessly with customers via mobile messaging platforms, Clickatell will leverage the capital to expand its footprint across the United States, scale its sales & marketing efforts, and accelerate the development of its chat commerce offering across South Africa and Nigeria.

The Series C funding round was led by Arrowroot Capital and received participation from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Endeavor Global and Harvest.

Headquartered in California, the South African-founded company has offices in Nigeria and Canada. The founders, Casper de Villiers, Danie Du Toit, Patrick Lawson and Pieter de Villiers, launched the company in 2000 to help brands stay relevant in the changing digital world with mobile engagement and payments on the world’s leading social chat platforms.

Clickatell’s platform allows consumers to connect with brands via SMS and USSD — in Nigeria — and WhatsApp — in South Africa — to find goods and services, make purchases, track orders, and resolve issues with a text or chat.

The company affirms to have developed one of the world’s first chat banking solutions on WhatsApp via its chat commerce integration with ABSA Bank, one of South Africa’s largest banks.

Last September, Clickatell, in partnership with Visa’s fraud management platform, Cybersource, launched Chat2Pay to deliver chat commerce and make contact-free payments for businesses in the US. The partnership broadens its acceptance of different payment methods outside physical point-of-sale terminals and credit cards.

Merchants using the platform can send payment links via SMS or WhatsApp to customers, who are then directed to a payment page to include their card details and make payments.

The global contactless payment market worth $12 billion in 2019 is expected to reach $52 billion in the next five years. And the partnership will see Visa merchants and partners in 190 countries access the newly-launched platform.

Clickatell also asserts to have delivered double-digit profitable growth for more than a decade. Since 2020, it has processed over 30 billion interactions and 2 billion commerce transactions. In Nigeria alone, Clickatell reaches 17 million end customers and up to 1.3 million payments transactions are carried out daily.

