‘Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai,’ says Ali Fazal on his wedding with Richa Chadha getting postponed | Bollywood Life

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are two lovers who are suffering from quarantine woes. Well, the two are in different cities and are practicing social distancing to help beat COVID-19. The two are, however, making most of their time by either sharing for each other shayaris, video-calling and even indulging in some video shoot right at home to entertain the audience. Now, we all know that Ali and Richa were to tie the knot in this month had Coronavirus not force everyone to go into self-isolation for an indefinite period. The 3 idiots actor opened up on his wedding being postponed amidst the lockdown. Also Read – Surbhi Jyoti on the success of her debut music video, Aaj Bhi: ‘It is very overwhelming and they have all been so generous’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal spoke up about his delayed wedding saying, “Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh… let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside… everywhere. It’s, definitely a time to reflect.” Also Read – Aaj Bhi song: Ali Fazal – Surbhi Jyoti’s sizzling chemistry is an additional treat in this soul-stirring number

The actor also said that he is “missing” his Fukrey co-star, Richa Chadha very much but he is happy “being responsible by following the rules.” On the other hand, Ali had recently ventured out for grocery shopping wearing a Batman’s mask. When asked him, the Furious 7 actor who is a confessed DC fan said, “I was going to get some ration, some for my house and most of it for the needy. So, I wore that mask thinking that every day sab line mein lage rehte hain, wahi same mask pehne huay… People are, really harrowed and sad… I thought people will have something (different) to look at.” Also Read – Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti bond over movies and food

Oh, we are waiting for this lockdown to get over and watch these lovebirds tie the knot and take their vows. What about you?

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.