Sachin Tendulkar reveals why Mohammad Kaif was nicknamed ‘bhai sahab’



Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif

At a time when India was not considered as a great fielding unit, Mohammad Kaif along with Yuvraj Singh set a benchmark in this department for his teammates to emulate.

During his cricketing career, Kaif’s efforts on the field left fans in awe with quite a few outstanding efforts on the ground.

Recently during the Road World Safety Series, the 39-year-old once again showed he still has some gas left in the tank.

Former teammate and batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar was also a part of the series and was visibly impressed by Kaif’s brilliance in the field even after taking retirement from the game.

Recently in a YouTube video, the Little Master discussed the proceedings of the series and applauded Kaif for still putting the same effort on-field.

“We had to tell Kaif to be cautious. We nicknamed him ‘bhai sahab’. ‘Bhai sahab, thoda sambhalke. It’s the first match, there are a lot of matches to be played,” Tendulkar said while praising Kaif .

“What if you pull a hamstring or something. It (diving and fielding quickly) comes naturally to me. He thinks if you are fit, you continue doing those things. He was a really fit guy. He was an outstanding fielder in team,” Tendulkar added.

Kaif is also fondly remembered for his match-winning in the 2002 Natwest final against England at Lords. Yuvraj Singh and Kaif had combined together to play a rescue act and guide India towards a historic win.

