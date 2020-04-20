Sachin Tendulkar turns hair stylist during COVID-19 lockdown

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar posted pictures of his new hair cut which he got it done by himself with his fans giving their approval of it through comments on his Instagram post.

“From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. ‪How’s my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim & @nandan_v_naik?” Tendulkar wrote on his Instagram Sunday.

As India grapples with the raging coronavirus pandemic, which has affected more than 17,000 people and led to 543, Tendulkar has donated Rs. 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s (PM-CARES) fund and Chief Minister of Maharashtra’s Relief Fund.

The 46-year old has also donated ration and food for nearly 5,000 people through a non-profit organisation in Mumbai.

Tendulkar was also among the 40 elite sportspersons with whom PM Narendra Modi had a video conference to discuss the prevailing situation on April 3.