Saddest moment was not getting picked for the 2011 World Cup, says Rohit Sharma



Rohit Sharma scored 648 runs in 9 games at an average of 81.00 with five hundreds and a half-century in the 2019 World Cup. (File Photo)

Rohit Sharma, in an exclusive conversation with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Thursday, said the lowest point of his career had been not being included in the India squad which went on to win the 2011 World Cup.

“Not getting picked for the 2011 World Cup squad, that was the saddest moment as it was happening in our own backyard, the final was played at my home ground,” Rohit told Pietersen in a live chat on Instagram on Thursday.

However, Rohit admitted that it was due to his own form that he did not make it to the squad. “It was due to my performances, I was not at my best,” Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma also spoke about the postponement of the IPL this season, saying that he is hopeful that the season might still take place if things improve.

“At some stage, when things settle down, it might happen, who knows,” he said.

Rohit Sharma, who has led Mumbai Indians to record four IPL titles, then told Pietersen that the time he spent with Ricky Ponting at the franchise was “magic.”

Ponting was the captain of Mumbai Indians in 2013 before handing over the reins to Rohit. The Australian then became the head coach of MI, before moving to Delhi Capitals.

