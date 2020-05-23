Sadie Frost heads to ex Jude Law’s house to congratulate him after and wife Phillipa pregnancy news

Sadie Frost 2 September 1997 – 29 October 2003

Three children – son Rafferty, 23, daughter Iris, 19, and son Rudy, 17

The couple met on the set of film Shopping. In what was his first major role, Jude was just 19. Sadie was a 25-year-old married mother-of-one.

Sadie Frost (pictured in 1996)

She divorced her husband, Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, in 1995.

Jude and Sadie subsequently married and have three children. In her 2010 autobiography, Crazy Days, Sadie said: ‘The force of the love I felt for Jude and his intense ambition made me feel out of control’.

Sadie late revealed her struggle with post-natal depression was a contributing factor to her divorce from the actor.

She wrote in her book: ‘The more I worried about my condition, the more self-obsessed I became and the less attention I gave to Jude’.

Sienna Miller 2004 – February 2006

Jude was 30 when he broke up with Sadie. Following their 2003 divorce, he met Sienna Miller while filming Alfie, in which he played the titular role.

Sienna Miller (pictured in 2004)

Their high-profile romance came crashing down when it was revealed he had an affair with their kids’ nanny Daisy Wright.

In his public apology to Sienna, he said: ‘Following the reports in today’s papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us.

‘I want to publicly apologise to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defence for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time.’

Daisy Wright 2006

Daisy was hired by Sadie and Jude in August 2004 to be a weekend nanny for their children.

Daisy Wright (pictured in 2006)

She later revealed they had embarked on an affair while he was still in a relationship with Sienna and sold her story with many tawdry details – including one of his kids walking in on them in bed.

Daisy later admitted she regretted selling a kiss and tell on the star. The story was engineered by disgraced late publicist Max Clifford – who was famed for orchestrating kiss and tells to make the subject famous.

After the affair was revealed, Sienna is said to have told an interviewer: ‘Daisy better live in fear.

‘I’m looking forward to the day when our paths will cross, which I know they will. I just hope that woman doesn’t run into me in a dark alley!’

Samantha Burke 2008

One child – daughter Sophia, 10, born September 2009

Jude dated model Samantha briefly while he was filming Sherlock Holmes in 2008 and they had already split when she discovered she was pregnant.

Samantha Burke (pictured in 2009)

Speaking about Sophia, Samantha said: ‘She has Jude’s chin and nose, and she does a little pout, that I notice he’s done before… There are no plans for [Jude to visit] at the moment, but I know he’s busy.’

On their relationship, she said: ‘I ran into Jude in a nightclub one night.

‘I instantly knew who he was, but he seemed really funny; he was cracking jokes with people and he included me in that.

‘The next thing I knew I was on the pavement outside, being twirled around – it was a lot of fun.

‘Following that initial meeting, Jude and I went out several times. He was a lot of fun to be around, always making me laugh and smile.’

Catherine Harding 2014

One child – daughter Ada, five, born March 2015

Singer songwriter Catherine- who is known as Cat Cavelli – was 23 when she dated Jude, then 41, who was filming on location in the Czech Republic as he grew close to the aspiring musician.

Catherine Harding (pictured in 2015)

She recently competed on The Voice. Ada was born after a brief romance and they had already split when they announced the pregnancy.

After the birth, she said: ‘She looks like Jude massively, she doesn’t look like me. Jude is really funny and sweet. I remember last week he came over and he had to change her on the park bench. He cleaned her all up.

He is a good dad and she sees her brothers and sisters. He takes her out all the time.

‘The birth was really painful, I only wanted my mum there, it was a C-section, it was really horrible. But he came straight after and was really amazing.’

Phillipa Coan 2015-current day

Jude and who were first spotted together at the Hay literary festival in 2015.

Phillipa Coan (pictured in 2016)

Last year, they were married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London before partying in Mayfair – three months after the actor announced their engagement.

The pregnancy comes months after Law revealed that he would ‘absolutely’ be open to having more children with his beloved wife.

The Talented Mr Ripley actor said: ‘I love it, so absolutely why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with…

‘The idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life.