Safari Circuits acquired by Waséyabek Development Company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Waséyabek Development Company (WDC) announced its investment in Safari Circuits, an Otsego, Michigan based Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) firm. Safari is an innovative leader in electronics manufacturing, engineering services, and supply chain management.

BlueWater Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Howell Parfet Schau acted as the legal counsel to Safari Circuits for this transaction.

Safari was founded in 1985 and serves clients in the medical, instrumentation, industrial, automotive, and military sectors. It employs more than 150 people.

“As the founder of Safari, it was important to me to find a majority investor who would maintain our commitment to employees, the community, and our customers,” said CEO, Larry Cain. “We believe the leadership at Waséyabek Development Company shares that commitment and will carry on that legacy.”

“Waséyabek is proud to invest in locally-based companies that generate jobs and income in this region,” said WDC Board Acting Chair, Chris Rogers. “As the majority owner of Safari Circuits, we will work with the leadership to grow the firm, which in turn will strengthen the overall economy in Southwest Michigan.”

About Waséyabek Development Company

Waséyabek Development Company, LLC, is a 100% Tribally-owned holding company that manages the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi’s non-gaming economic development activities. By investing and acquiring diverse businesses and real estate properties on behalf of the Members of the Band, WDC contributes to the Tribe’s long-term success and economic self-sufficiency by providing revenue and employment opportunities for Tribal Members. http://www.waseyabek.com

About Safari Circuits

Founded in 1985, Safari Circuits provides world-class electronics development and manufacturing services to customers, large and small, in support of their mission to create intelligent, safe, cost-effective solutions for their customers and markets. They specialize in electronics manufacturing services, engineering services, and supply chain management. http://www.safaricircuits.com

About BlueWater Partners

BlueWater Partners is a middle market investment banking and consulting firm. As strategic advisors to business owners and management, BlueWater Partners works with companies to create, manage and realize business value, frequently before or through a sale or acquisition. BlueWater Partners’ services include advice on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital sourcing, performance improvement, restructuring and turnaround. To learn more about BlueWater Partners, visit http://www.bluewaterpartners.com.

