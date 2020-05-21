Safety Kits For Passengers And More: Your Guide To Airport, Flight Rules

New Delhi:
About a third of operations will be allowed when domestic flights resume on Monday, the civil aviation ministry said while releasing SOPs for flying in the time of coronavirus.
The ministry has said vulnerable persons, including the elderly, pregnant women and passengers with health issues should avoid air travel.
What flying will look like starting Monday – these are the new rules declared by the Civil Aviation Ministry:
- Report to airport 2 hours before flights
- Face mask essential
- Only web-check in allowed, get baggage tag online too
- One check-in bag per passenger; baggage tag to be printed online and attached to luggage
- No passengers from containment zones allowed
- Passengers to use Aarogya Setu app or self-declaration form with contact information
- Maintain social distancing at all places, follow markers and signs for this
At The Airport
- Passengers must have mask on
- Passenger should go through thermal screening
- Baggage receipt upon drop off at counter will be confirmed via SMS to passenger’s phone.
- Bag must be dropped off at least one hour before flight.
- Security staff to have minimum physical contact with passengers
- The passengers should show status of Aarogya Setu to staff. If they don’t have Aarogya Setu, they need to download it right there. Children below 14 don’t need the App.
- Circles, square or tensor barrier to ensure physical distancing.
- Security staff will practice ‘minimum touch’
- Chairs marked ‘Not For Use’ should not be occupied
- Passengers to collect safety kit, mask, face shield, sanitiser near the boarding gate
- Passenger to scan in boarding pass near gate, show ID card to staff
On Flights
- Passenger to board the aircraft in sequential manner
- Passenger advised to minimize use of lavatory
- No queuing on planes for bathrooms, only one companion with children and elderly
- No meals to be served, passengers cannot bring their own food. Water bottles kept on every seat
- No newspapers/magazines allowed on board
- Upon arrival, passengers to wait with social distancing for baggage to arrive