Safety Kits For Passengers And More: Your Guide To Airport, Flight Rules

Those who fly despite not being eligible will face penal action.

New Delhi:

About a third of operations will be allowed when domestic flights resume on Monday, the civil aviation ministry said while releasing SOPs for flying in the time of coronavirus.

The ministry has said vulnerable persons, including the elderly, pregnant women and passengers with health issues should avoid air travel.

What flying will look like starting Monday – these are the new rules declared by the Civil Aviation Ministry:

Report to airport 2 hours before flights

Face mask essential

Only web-check in allowed, get baggage tag online too

One check-in bag per passenger; baggage tag to be printed online and attached to luggage

No passengers from containment zones allowed

Passengers to use Aarogya Setu app or self-declaration form with contact information

Maintain social distancing at all places, follow markers and signs for this

At The Airport

Passengers must have mask on

Passenger should go through thermal screening

Baggage receipt upon drop off at counter will be confirmed via SMS to passenger’s phone.

Bag must be dropped off at least one hour before flight.

Security staff to have minimum physical contact with passengers

The passengers should show status of Aarogya Setu to staff. If they don’t have Aarogya Setu, they need to download it right there. Children below 14 don’t need the App.

Circles, square or tensor barrier to ensure physical distancing.

Security staff will practice ‘minimum touch’

Chairs marked ‘Not For Use’ should not be occupied

Passengers to collect safety kit, mask, face shield, sanitiser near the boarding gate

Passenger to scan in boarding pass near gate, show ID card to staff

On Flights