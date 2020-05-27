‘Safety stamp’ launched by World Travel & Tourism Council for hygienic destinations

The world’s first-ever ‘global safety and hygiene stamp’ has been launched by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) to ‘reassure consumers and speed up tourism recovery’.

The specially designed stamp will allow travellers ‘to recognise governments and businesses around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardised protocols’ – so they can experience ‘safe travels’.

The move by the WTTC, which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, has received the backing of the influential United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has launched the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene stamp (pictured)

Eligible businesses such as hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, restaurants, outdoor shopping, transportation and airports, will be able to use the stamp once health and hygiene protocols outlined by the WTTC have been implemented.

Destinations will also help to award the stamp of approval to local suppliers.

Its launch and the associated ‘global protocols’ have been embraced by over 200 CEOs, the WTTC reports, including some of the world’s major tourism groups.

Trip.com and Expedia also back it, along with Saudi Arabia, Barcelona, Portugal, Cancun and Seville.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: ‘We are delighted that UNWTO are supporting the private sector global protocols and our efforts as public-private collaboration is critical to ensure a faster recovery.

‘We have learned from past crises that global standard protocols and consistency provide confidence for the traveller. Our new global safety stamp is designed to help rebuild consumer confidence worldwide.

‘We are excited that Saudi Arabia, which is Chair of the G20 tourism group, as well as popular destinations such as Cancun, one of the biggest destinations in the world, Portugal, one of the fastest growing countries in Europe and the holiday cities of Barcelona and Seville, amongst others, are among the first destinations to back the stamp and implement global standard protocols to recover faster.

‘Now travellers will be able to recognise the businesses and destinations worldwide which have adopted the new set of global protocols that will encourage the return of ‘Safe Travels’ around the world. It will, in turn, help the travel and tourism sector to reopen for business and move in a coordinated approach.

Trip.com and Expedia back the stamp, which is designed ‘to reassure travellers and bring back confidence to travel and tourism’

‘For the first time ever, the global private sector has rallied around Safe Travels protocols, which will create consistency across the sector. Implementation by governments around the world will restore much-needed confidence in order to restart the travel and tourism industry.’

Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary-General, said: ‘We welcome WTTC’s global safety stamp and Safe Travels protocols and its contribution to restoring confidence. This is key to build trust and we will only succeed if we work together.

‘Public and private sector collaboration are of the essence here and we are happy to be working together with WTTC on the post Covid-19 recovery, and value their contribution to UNWTOs Global Crisis Committee, where we gather other leading private sector bodies, our members and key UN agencies.

‘We are united in the common goal of tourism’s come-back to generate benefits going far beyond our sector. Trust and tourism will catalyse consumer demand, investments and jobs, thus generating opportunities for all.’

His Excellency, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia Minister of Tourism, said: ‘As Chair of this year’s G20 Tourism Track, we are putting public-private cooperation at the heart of international efforts for a swift recovery. The WTTC’s new Safe Travels global protocols are an essential step on that path to recovery, by helping to provide consistency and reassurance for travellers.’