Sage 50 Pro Accounting 2021 U.S. Business Accounting Software



Price: $380.99 - $266.70

(as of May 05,2021 21:04:45 UTC – Details)





Sage 50 Pro Accounting is an easy-to-use desktop accounting software designed for your business, from tracking financials to managing inventory and invoicing customers. Formerly Peachtree Accounting, we have over 38 years supporting small business.

Minimum System Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 8.1

Processor: 32-bit

Memory: 4 GB single user/8 GB multiple users

Storage: 1 GB available space

Additional Requirements: Internet Explorer 11.0 and Edge supported, Microsoft.NET Framework 4.7.2, including DirectX Dependency for .NET; requires an additional 280 MB to 850 MB, at least high-color (16-bit) SVGA video; Minimum Resolution: 1280×800, Preferred Resolution: 1440×900 or higher; small fonts/DPI settings required, All online features/services require Internet access

EASY TO USE: Sage 50 Pro Accounting is simple to set up and use and provides a complete desktop accounting solution that gives you everything you need to run your business.

SIMPLIFY YOUR BUSINESS: Seamless integration lets you spend less time on admin with a solution to easily pay bills, invoice existing customers and track billable and non-billable costs for each job.

MANAGE FINANCES: Streamline how your business operates by easily tracking revenue and expenses to keep your financials on track and your business running smoothly.

IMPROVE PRODUCTIVITY: Focus on what matters most to you – your customers and your time – by using effortless features including inventory management, email integration and one-click reporting.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

