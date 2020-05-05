Sahil Salathia: OTT platforms will replace movies and cinemas will only be for Salman Khan’s films [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

He played Shamsher Bahadur in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and was recently a part of Vir Das starrer Hasmukh. We’re talking about Sahil Salathia, who, in the lockdown, is also recuperating from Chicken Pox. He says, “I have chicken pox. I’m almost 99% healed now. I am like one of those weird cases wouldn’t get chicken pox when he was a child. I’m getting it now when I’m a full blown adult.” He adds, “I’m trying to keep it positive in the lockdown because I don’t think we have any other way out. We’ve got to have a healthy approach towards it.” Also Read – Delhi High Court issues notice to Netflix over stay-order plea on Vir Das’ web series, Hasmukh

Watch the interview below:

Talking about Hasmukh, he said, "The response been great. I was filming Panipat last year when Nikhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves called me. I had done POW (Prisoners Of War) with them, in which I was the antagonist. I had a great equation with them. They told me that that I have to play a superstar in Hasmukh. They said it will be a special appearance in which I will be cuckoo guy on drugs who strips on stage. I've got very good feedback, so that's great."

The actor went on to say that he can't do work which embarrasses him. "If you look my career graph you will see that I have not done anything which is not my test now How do I define my taste? Well, I do the part that I would like to watch. I will not do something which I am embarrassed about. I've got a lot of actor friends who do not appreciate their work. They do it for the money. I understand that everyone has their own reasons. I am not here to be belittle them or make my sound cooler, but I'm saying that I have always picked things that I have related to."

The actor feels the future is bright for OTT platforms. “People have an option to watch OTT content as per their time and their schedule. They don’t have to drive for one hour in a city like Bombay to reach the cinema, then park the car for 15 minutes, then go up and watch the cinema then again come back. You can watch OTT while having dinner, pause it and watch it the next day. I might sound weird, but I think sooner or later it’s going to replace movies. That’s what my heart says. The theatre will only be for Salman Khan sir’s films. He has a huge fan base and they will come, no matter what. The entire country loves him. He’s an example. But the theatre will be for actors whom we’ve seen for years. I wish OTT and cinema can coexist as people will have options to watch it on 35mm or 70mm. India is a vast country and you have a diverse audience.”

