SAI, WFI make contributions in fight against COVID-19

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on behalf of the sports body, on Monday pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh to the PM Cares Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

While, employees of Sports Authority of India also donated their three days’ salary to the PM Cares Fund, amounting to Rs 76 lakh.



On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, Brij Bhushan announced that they will contribute Rs 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Brij Bhushan also praised star wrestler Bajrang Punia for his contribution and urged everyone to come forward and donate in this hour of crisis.