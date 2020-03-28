Saif Ali Khan makes the most of Covid-19 lockdown, watches Fargo and Narcos again

Actor Saif Ali Khan, like most in Bollywood, is self isolating amid coronavirus outbreak. His wife and actor Kareena Kapoor had, early on, given us a look at what their life would be in the period, with Saif reading and her on Instagram. In an interview to Mid Day, Saif has revealed that he has been watching popular shows like Narcos and Fargo all over again.

The report quoted him as saying: “I recently watched Fargo and Narcos all over again. My wife loves the ‘80s TV shows, Murder, She Wrote. I am also watching Altered Carbon, but it’s a little slow.” He added how he has been cooking, exercising, reading and watching show. He said: “I have been practising the guitar, too. Plus, Taimur, Bebo and I have been growing tomato plants [in our garden].

Saif has a philosophical approach to dealing with the lockdown. He said, “I view it as if we are on a ship; we can look out the window, but we can’t go ashore and meet other people.”

During Janta curfew on Sunday, Kareena had in fact shared a picture of Saif and Taimur planting saplings in their house’s balcony. Dressed in white kurta pyjama, the father-son are looking extremely adorable. “My boys doing their bit,” Kareena captioned the images.

Kareena, who recently joined Instagram, had earlier posted an old picture with Saif in Italy and written: Amore Italy. My love and I are praying for you all.” The picture had, infact, created bit of a problem as some of their fans thought they were in that country.

“Don’t get Corona, get home quickly and stay home. Don’t roam around,” a user wrote.Another user commented: “Please don’t get Corona from there.”Another user suggested: “Get yourself checked up.”

