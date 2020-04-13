Saif Ali Khan on holding Sara Ali Khan’s hand through Love Aaj Kal failure: ‘I don’t think it’s needed’

Actor Saif Ali Khan was asked how he reacted when daughter Sara Ali Khan’s recent film, Love Aaj Kal, was criticised by fans. Saif told journalist Anupama Chopra that it was a mix of holding her hand through it, and letting her come to terms with it herself.

He said, “I did message her and ask if she’s alright. Of course, it’s a romantic and nice fatherly notion (to hold your daughter’s hand through hardships), but I don’t think it’s really needed. I think she’s quite tough and smart and she gets it. And I told her, ‘you have to go through this’.”

Love Aaj Kal, a spiritual sequel to director Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 film of the same name, which starred Saif and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, was both a box office and critical disappointment. Sara’s performance also came under fire — a first for the actor, who received glowing reviews in her debut film, Kedarnath.

Saif added, wondering if he’d want to talk to his mother about professional failures, “She hasn’t really talked about it. Parents want to help and they’re there. It’s really something you have to go through on your own… It’s good to have that reality check, anyway. You don’t want to be that kind of movie star who’s never seen success and can’t walk when it finally happens.”

As to why Sara chose to do the film, Saif speculated, “You must have liked something, you might have liked someone; the director or the producer…” He concluded, “Not much has to go wrong for it to go wrong… You have to keep working through it.”

