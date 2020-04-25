Saif Ali Khan Says Taimur Ali Khan Will Be Devastated After The Lockdown Ends

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

With the entire world coming to a standstill due to Covid-19, celebrities are also staying home and staying safe. Many seem to think this is a well deserved period of self-reflection. Whatever this might be, in order to keep us entertained while we are at home, many of our favourite stars have been virtually chatting with many media houses. Saif Ali Khan has been one of them. In a recent, virtual interaction with Rajeev Masand, he talked about what he was up to at home and how he’s been dealing with the sudden halt in normal life.

He also talked about how kids will be devastated when the lockdown ends because they’re so used to having their parents home.

He said:

Our kids will be devastated. We are around all the time, this is a dream come true for him. Unless he is fed up of us by the end of it. He just said something today like ‘this is not a good time.’ I said why? He said, ‘I can’t play with my friends’ or ‘I can’t go out’ or something’. Coronavirus.

Tim even made small cameo by appearing in the frame during this interview. Saif also said while for many of them it’s a boon to spend time with their kids for many others it’s a tough time.

Other than Tim’s cameo’s in almost all of Saif’s interviews, there’s one thing we always look forward to and that’s Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s posts on what her husband and Tim are up to. While the lockdown lasts, we’re just glad that we have these pictures to bring us a little sunshine.