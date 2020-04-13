Saif Ali Khan’s interview interrupted by son Taimur: ‘Could you shut the door please?’, he says

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s new interview was interrupted by his son, Taimur, minutes after he discussed a similar incident that happened in another recent interview. Saif was speaking to journalist Anupama Chopra when Taimur appeared to have entered his room.

“Can you please shut this door?” Saif said to someone off camera, after indicating to Anupama that it was indeed Taimur who’d come knocking. Taimur could be heard looking for something off camera.

Talking about the earlier interview, when Saif was asked if he could bring Taimur on camera for a brief moment, the actor said, “I genuinely did go looking for him. Normally I wouldn’t involve him in an interview of mine. I just thought given the circumstances, people could do with a bit of cheering up. People seem to be happy when they see him. I did go looking for him, but he genuinely was in the loo.”

Saif added, “I would’ve brought him on just to give a kiss to the audience, something that we wouldn’t normally do. If she did that normally, which she probably wouldn’t, I’d probably say ‘let’s just keep this between you and me’, but given the circumstances I think it was fine.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan’s live TV interview gets hijacked by son Taimur. Watch adorable video

Saif said that Taimur has been a great source of joy for him and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan during the lockdown. “He’s a source of joy for us, for sure, because he’s at that perfect age, he’s just happy that we’re both around. And we find ways to entertain him. He’s a massive source of joy during this time.”

Saif, Kareena and Taimur are quarantining at home together. Kareena often shares pictures of the family on her newly inaugurated Instagram account. On Sunday, she posted pictures of Saif and Taimur celebrating Easter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more