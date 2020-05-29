Jimmys Post

Sailor Brinkley-Cook apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ interview about body image struggles: ‘There is so much going on in this world’

Sailor Brinkley-Cook apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ interview about body image struggles: ‘There is so much going on in this world’

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, the model daughter of Christie Brinkley and ex-husband Peter Cook, has apologized for an interview with Good Morning America, but it’s not for something she said. The model took issue with the things she said that weren’t included.

The ABC talker focused on the 21-year-old’s past body dysmorphia and eating disorder struggles, and how she’d kept them hidden from her famous mom. However, Brinkley-Cook said afterward on Instagram that much of what she said had been more positive. She did the interview to help people struggling like she did and to inspire.

“I did NOT want to throw a pity party for myself. I did NOT want the interview to be highlighting the dark times,” she said. “95% of what I said during the interview got cut. Including thank you to health care workers & essential workers, as well as acknowledging how awful and heartbreaking this time is for so many.”

She said she has nothing but respect for the show’s host Robin Roberts and reporter Deborah Roberts, but called the story “click bait,” packaged as “child of celebrity goes through struggles.”

“I think the interview came off as extremely tone deaf. There is so much going on in this world, between POC being murdered by police men. To COVID-19 taking beautiful souls from this Earth too early,” she wrote. “I want to sincerely apologize for the tone deafness of this interview. If i were in control of the editing it would’ve been shown in a very different light and would’ve highlighted the inspirational things I said rather than the explanation of what I went through as a 15 year old. Again, I did not want this interview to be me whining about what I’ve been through.”

Here’s her full statement:

Sailor Brinkley Cook is “a little upset” about a “Good Morning America” segment that aired Friday. (Photo: Instagram)

Sailor Brinkley Cook is “a little upset” about a “Good Morning America” segment that aired Friday. (Photo: Instagram)

Sailor Brinkley Cook is “a little upset” about a “Good Morning America” segment that aired Friday. (Photo: Instagram)

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Source link

admin

Related News

EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Jonathan Aitken, 77, survives a heart attack induced by coronavirus 

EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Jonathan Aitken, 77, survives a heart attack induced by coronavirus 

Jonathan Aitken’s improbable life has already seen him survive tuberculosis in childhood, a seven-month jail stretch and, most recently, an attempted assault on him at

Phillip Schofield and his family enjoy virtual game night with Holly Willoughby and her husband

Phillip Schofield and his family enjoy virtual game night with Holly Willoughby and her husband

Phillip Schofield and his family enjoyed a murder mystery party over Zoom with his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin on

BGT EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Holden gasps in disbelief in nail-biting teaser

BGT EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Holden gasps in disbelief in nail-biting teaser

Britain’s Got Talent‘s auditions will come to a close this Saturday, with a final round of hopefuls put before the judges hoping a land a

Dua Lipa and Jason Derulo lead the stars on OneHuManity’s Dream With Us 24-hour livestream benefit

Dua Lipa and Jason Derulo lead the stars on OneHuManity’s Dream With Us 24-hour livestream benefit

Dua Lipa and Jason Derulo lead the stars on OneHuManity’s Dream With Us 24-hour livestream benefit for coronavirus efforts By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com Published:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *