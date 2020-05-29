Sailor Brinkley-Cook apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ interview about body image struggles: ‘There is so much going on in this world’

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, the model daughter of Christie Brinkley and ex-husband Peter Cook, has apologized for an interview with Good Morning America, but it’s not for something she said. The model took issue with the things she said that weren’t included.

The ABC talker focused on the 21-year-old’s past body dysmorphia and eating disorder struggles, and how she’d kept them hidden from her famous mom. However, Brinkley-Cook said afterward on Instagram that much of what she said had been more positive. She did the interview to help people struggling like she did and to inspire.

“I did NOT want to throw a pity party for myself. I did NOT want the interview to be highlighting the dark times,” she said. “95% of what I said during the interview got cut. Including thank you to health care workers & essential workers, as well as acknowledging how awful and heartbreaking this time is for so many.”

She said she has nothing but respect for the show’s host Robin Roberts and reporter Deborah Roberts, but called the story “click bait,” packaged as “child of celebrity goes through struggles.”

“I think the interview came off as extremely tone deaf. There is so much going on in this world, between POC being murdered by police men. To COVID-19 taking beautiful souls from this Earth too early,” she wrote. “I want to sincerely apologize for the tone deafness of this interview. If i were in control of the editing it would’ve been shown in a very different light and would’ve highlighted the inspirational things I said rather than the explanation of what I went through as a 15 year old. Again, I did not want this interview to be me whining about what I’ve been through.”

Here’s her full statement:

Sailor Brinkley Cook is “a little upset” about a “Good Morning America” segment that aired Friday. (Photo: Instagram) More

Sailor Brinkley Cook is “a little upset” about a “Good Morning America” segment that aired Friday. (Photo: Instagram) More

Sailor Brinkley Cook is “a little upset” about a “Good Morning America” segment that aired Friday. (Photo: Instagram) More

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: