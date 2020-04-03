Sailors Cheer Navy Captain Removed For Pleading For COVID-19 Help

Sailors stationed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt gave a warm send-off to their captain after he was removed from duty for criticizing the Navy’s response to a coronavirus outbreak on the ship.

Capt. Brett Crozier was removed from the command of the 5,000-person vessel after a scathing letter he wrote asking the Navy for stronger measures to control the outbreak got leaked to the public.

But he still has the support of his crew. Numerous videos posted on social media showed sailors loudly chanting “Captain Crozier” as he disembarked from the ship.