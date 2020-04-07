Sajid Nadiadwala gives bonus to 400 employees of company amid Covid-19 crisis

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has given an additional bonus for his 400 employees amid the complete lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic. All shootings of films have been stalled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country on March 23. Sajid’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation, has also pledged to donate to the PM-Cares Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Sajid’s bonus is enabling his employees to donate for the crisis management fund in this time of pandemic. Sajid has also pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Expressing their gratitude, many employees took to social media and thanked Sajid.

Meanwhile, the Producers Guild of India created a relief fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown. “We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time,” Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India, had said in a statement last month.

