Salil Ankola is all praises for his 70-year-old mother-in-law who treats COVID-19 patients | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus has been increasing rapidly and the whole world has been suffering. Each of us are currently scared of this virus and want to save our lives from it. There is no medicine found yet that can save our life from coronavirus. The only way we can save ourselves from coronavirus is by staying at home. Our doctors, nurses, policemen are all fighting against coronavirus and saving our lives. They have been working 24/7 for us and have risked their own lives. We all need to support them by staying home and following the rules of the government. These real heroes have done a lot for us all and everyone in the country is proud of them. Former cricketer turned actor, Salil Ankola has penned down an appreciation post for his 70-year-old mother-in-law, Dr. Navneeta Banerjee who treats COVID-19 patients. Despite her age, she goes to the hospital and does her duty for the nation. Also Read – Karmaphal Data Shani Review: Mythology meets a visual extravaganza

Salil Ankola took to Instagram to share her picture and wrote,”My mother in law my super woman Dr @banerjeenavneeta the true hero/heroine. She is 70 years old and still goes to her hospital KAMALA NEHRU HOSPITAL in PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD). She just sent her picture leaving for work there. Proud to be her son in law. Love you mamma.” Check out his post here: Also Read – Power Couples first episode review: Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan’s show is corny beyond compare and fails to impress!

We too are proud of her for leaving everything behind and working tirelessly for the nation.

