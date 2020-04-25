Salma Hayek celebrates 14th anniversary of meeting her ‘soul mate’ husband: ‘I feel very blessed that I’ve found you’

Salma Hayek is celebrating the 14th anniversary of meeting her “soul mate” husband François-Henri Pinault.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old actress posted the affectionate Instagram note to her French hubby writing, “Today 14 years ago I met my soul mate. After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows. Happy anniversary Mi Amor.” She rewrote the tribute in both her husband’s first language and Spanish.

The Like a Boss star accompanied her post with several photos of the couple dancing wildly at an undisclosed gala, the actress wearing a hot pink dress.

Hayek and billionaire Pinault, 57 wed on Valentine’s Day 2009 in France, then celebrated with an additional bash in Italy. They share a 12-year-old daughter named Valentina.

However, their “how we met” story is a mystery. “I’m not going to tell you,” Hayek told Town and Country last year, after she was asked. “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.”

Although she said that Pinault was “the best husband in the world” and “I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me.”

The actress has, however, gushed about her daughter, describing her as “very creative, very smart, very funny, and very willful” to Town and Country. She also raved about the benefits of motherhood in her 40s. “I think I’m a better mother because I had her later,” she told the magazine. “But I do get tired. I’m not going to lie.”

On Thursday, Hayek told People that her self-confidence has grown with age. Going makeup-free in the magazine’s “Beautiful Issue” with Rita Wilson and other celebs, Hayek said, “I used to criticize myself so much. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.”

Hayek added, “Normally, when you don’t [wear makeup], it’s because you’re in a situation where you don’t feel the pressure to look your best. There’s a sense of just being present without needing to impress anyone.”

