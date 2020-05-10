Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and other B-Town stars change their profile pictures to show gratitude towards Mumbai Police | Bollywood Life

In the tough situation of coronavirus pandemic, Police forces across the country are making sure that we stay safe at our homes by extending their shifts for our safety. Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and others changed their display picture on social media to Mumbai Police logo and expressed their gratitude to them for their work and efforts towards the city in this pandemic crisis. Also Read – Iulia Vantur comes clean on marrying Salman Khan: ‘Do you want me to be happy or just get married?’

Immensely grateful to the @MumbaiPolice for working tirelessly and relentlessly to ensure our safety and protecting us during theses turbulent times ! We are so thankful and our changed profile is a tiny way of expressing our deepest gratitude! @AnilDeshmukhNCP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2020

Also Read – Salman Khan shoots for a song titled Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez at his Panvel farmhouse — deets inside

Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Rakul Preet Singh opens up on ‘buying alcohol’; Rishi Kapoor’s old tweet goes viral

Recently Salman Khan bashed the people, who broke the lockdown diaries and behaved badly with doctors and police and said, “It is indeed unfortunate to test positive for any illness. Is it right or wrong to not follow government guidelines? If you’d have followed lockdown guidelines, the lockdown would’v ended and the police wouldn’t have to use force to get you to stay at home. The police, doctors, nurses… they are working 18 hours a day for you. The doctors, nurses come to save your lives, and you pelted stones at them? Those who are testing positive for coronavirus are escaping from the hospital. Where are you running to? Are you running towards life or death? If these doctors do not treat you and if police weren’t on streets, then because of few who think that they won’t get infected would’ve put the lives of entire country at risk.”

Salman Khan added, “India appears united but because of few ‘jokers’, this disease is spreading. If your actions weren’t like this, police’s reaction wouldn’t have been like this. If your actions weren’t like this, then thousands of doctors, nurses and people wouldn’t have been infected with coronavirus. Because of few entire nation will sit at home for longer time.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.