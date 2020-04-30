Salman Khan Calls Himself ‘Diesel Engine’, Anand Mahindra’s Witty Reaction Wins Internet

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstar of Bollywood. He has inspired millions of people in the country to take up fitness. He proved that age hasn’t been able to dampen his physical prowess with the action sequences he pulls off in his movies. At an age of 54, he still manages to perform intense action scenes.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, during the promotions of his movie Tiger Zinda Hai, about Salman, had said,

“At the age of 50 to do all this within six to eight months takes a lot of hard work. Even when he was not working on sets he had to train for four hours. This is phenomenal for an actor enjoying such stardom.”

Commenting about the action sequences from the same movie, Salman Khan said,

“My body is like a diesel engine, ek baar garam ho gaya toh chalta rahega.” “(My body is like a diesel engine, once it gets hot it keeps going on).”

“I can’t do handstands, or put my body upside down. But, apart from that, I can easily pull off quick movements, like forward and back somersault, or floor rolls,” he added.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra couldn’t hold himself back from commenting to Salman’s diesel statement. He took to Twitter and wrote,

“Well in that case, Cheetah (XUV) Zinda Hai…”

By Cheetah, Anand meant Mahindra XUV500 SUV. He has always promoted Mahindra XUV500 SUV as Cheetah in all its promotional events to prove it athletic and lithe like the fastest animal of the world.

Soon Twitteratti started reacting on Mahindra’s tweet. Have a look:

Wrong choice……diesel’s are better than the Khan in picture they dont shoot deers…..diesel’s only belch smoke…… — Dwarakanath (@solarjd1) January 4, 2018

use his body in your XUV instead of diesel engine.Rename it Killer Xuv — Andy (@anand_veecee) January 4, 2018

May be you have got the name for your next engine.. S_Tiger — Abhishek Jain 🇮🇳 (@AbhiJ138) January 4, 2018

Sir Leap Mahindra n Mahindra took in your leadership in last few years is much bigger than any tiger or cheetah , you are a classic example along with MDA on how to grow family empire very inspiring — MAYUR (@bhattmayur) January 4, 2018

Or instead Cheetah bhi Peeta hai — Amit Dobhal (@dobhalamit) January 4, 2018

Sir , you have great sense of humour 💐 — jeevaa.in (#GasFuse #GasSafety) (@jeevaadotin) January 4, 2018

A good businessman has to be an opportunist. You have always been one. Respect for you 👍🙏 — Mandar Jamsandekar 🇮🇳 (@authormandar) January 4, 2018

Sir cheetah toh “Amar” hai . — Anurag Naidu (@anuragconnect) January 4, 2018

Source