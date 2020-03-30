Salman Khan Extends Financial Support To 25,000 Daily Wage Workers From The Film Industry

Dabangg superstar Salman Khan has pledged to financially support the daily wage workers of the film industries. According to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the star announced to support around 25,000 workers. The ongoing lockdown that has pushed all the Bollywood activity to halt, has affected the lives of these daily workers. Hence, Salman through his Being Human foundation has reached out to FWICE to help the workers through this tough time.

According to a report by Indian Express, B N Tiwari, the president of the organisation, said:

After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list in the evening.

The website also quotes BN Tiwari reproving of celebrities of being ignorant of their own industry’s workers. He says the stars should also donate some for the daily wage workers who are left with no income due to the halt.

It’s only going to get worse. People are preparing only for 21-day lockdown but we have five lakh workers. If this extends for a month or two, we will need help from everyone. There are a thousand people ready to fund in the PM-CARES fund but the industry, which you belong to, you should donate there first. You are giving Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund to come in the good books of the Prime Minister but there’s not been a single phone call yet to make any donation for the federation workers.

That’s not all, the actor has paid his production house employees in advance. Kudos to Bhai for always helping those in need.