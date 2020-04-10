Salman Khan feeds a horse at his farmhouse and eats some ‘ghode ka chaara’ himself! — watch video | Bollywood Life

Salman Khan is an amazing human being. The actor who is at his farmhouse with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic is enjoying his free time amply. COVID-19 is spreading like a wildfire across the globe. Just in India, about more than 4,700 cases have been registered of the patients who have been tested positive for the deadly virus. About more than 100 cases have resulted in deaths. These are tough times, honestly and hence people are practicing self-quarantine and taking up various hobbies and taking up chores to keep themselves busy. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘We are in constant touch over video calls,’ says Salim Khan on keeping up with son, Salman Khan

Salman Khan who is at his Panvel farmhouse has been doing the same with his family. The Wanted actor's video of himself feeding a horse is going viral as you read this. In the video, Salman could be seen feeding greens while munching on some himself. The actor looks very much at peace and enjoying his new-found duty. Have a look at the adorable video here:

During these trying times, it also gives us a message to not abandon animals and pets. Salman Khan’s gesture is winning hearts already. What do you have to day about the video? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when the lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi in the country. Since then, shootings have been stalled. A couple of days ago, Salman Khan had posted a video with Sohail’s son Nirvaan Khan. In the video, they spoke about their quarantine time and Nirvaan opened up on his feelings on being at home. “I think it’s better for everyone to stay home, avoid contact and I think the longer we stay indoors the faster this ends.” Salman Khan concludes by saying, “The one who got afraid saved himself and lives of others around him. Moral of the story – We are all terrified.”

