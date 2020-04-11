Salman Khan goes horse riding in his Panvel farmhouse, fans love the way he hugs his horse. Watch

Actor Salman Khan is currently in his Panvel farmhouse and in self isolation. He has been posting videos and pictures from there. His latest one shows him going on a horse riding and feeding the animal.

Sharing the video Salman wrote: “Being taken for a ride…” A number of singers and TV stars dropped appreciative comments on the posts. Guru Randhawa wrote “Sir” with a heart emoji. Prince Narula too dropped a number of heart emojis. One the previous Bigg Boss contestants, Arshi Khan wrote: “Salman sahab weekend ka vaar start kijiye full big boss feeling” while Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Yuvika Chaudhary dropped heart emojis.

On Friday, the actor shared a funny video where he could be seen chewing leaves along with his horse. Salman took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen feeding leaves to his horse while he also munched on them! The actor captioned: “Breakfast with my love…”

It seems Salman enjoyed chewing the leaves as after he finished eating them, he said, “It’s damn good ya!” The actor who has been spending the lockdown period in his Panvel farmhouse, seems to be having a nice time with his animals over there.

Also read: Neha Kakkar says she doesn’t get paid for her Bollywood songs, says ‘they feel we’ll earn through shows’

Salman had recently shared a video where he spoke about missing his father, Salim Khan, who is residing alone in their Mumbai apartment. The rest of their family along with Salman are stuck at their farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai amid the lockdown. In that video, Salman informed that he has not met his father since three weeks.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more