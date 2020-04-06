Salman Khan: I have been away from my father since three weeks



Salman Khan shared that the Covid-19 outbreak has forced him to stay away from his father.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday urged his fans to stay indoors to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who is at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown, was seen in a video along with Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan. The duo informed fans that the Covid-19 outbreak has forced them to stay away from their fathers, yet they are following the lockdown because they are scared.

Salman shared the video with the caption, “Be Home n Be Safe.” Tweaking the popular Bollywood dialogue of “Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya” (whoever gets scared, dies), Salman asserted that this is, in fact, the time when the line “Jo darr gaya samjho bach gaya” (whoever gets scared, is saved) rings true.

Salman Khan had recently put out another video message for his fans asking them to maintain social distancing and take the coronavirus related precautions seriously, and not think that they cannot get hit by the disease.

Salman last month pledged to donate for 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), whose livelihood has been hit owing to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

