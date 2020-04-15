Salman Khan is ‘setting example’ of communal harmony amid Covid-19 crisis, see his latest pic

While the coronavirus pandemic is making people maintain distance from each other to slow its spread, it is also bringing them together as they realise that the only way to fight it is to put up a united front. With places of worship across the country closed due to the lockdown, people of all religions are praying in their respective homes.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to share a picture of two windows on different floors of a building. Two people of different religions could be seen offering prayers inside. “Setting examples… #IndiaFightsCorona,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Salman shared pictures of an empty mosque and closed graveyard, and praised people for their cooperation. “Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . . #IndiaFightsCorona,” he wrote.

Salman is currently under quarantine at his farmhouse in Panvel, with his nephew Nirvan (son of Sohail Khan), sister Arpita Khan Sharma, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and their children Ahil and Ayat, among others. However, half of his family is back in Mumbai, at their Galaxy Apartments residence.

Recently, Salman made light of the coronavirus pandemic by sharing a video in which he was seen giving his iconic scene from Maine Pyaar Kiya a funny twist. While the original scene from the 1989 blockbuster featured him kissing a lipstick mark left on a glass wall by his ladylove, the recreated version had him spraying the lipstick mark with sanitiser and wiping it away.

Meanwhile, Salman has been giving back in a big way during the coronavirus crisis. He transferred a total of Rs 15 crore to the bank accounts of 25,000 daily wage workers of the film and television industry whose livelihoods were affected by the lockdown. He also sponsored ration and essentials for them.

