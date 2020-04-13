Salman Khan Recreates His Maine Pyaar Kiya Scene With A Coronavirus Twist

Salman Khan; in a still from Maine Pyaar Kiya (Source: Instagram | @beingsalmankhan)

During this lockdown throughout the nation, a lot of film stars have come forward to speak to their fans and followers and advice them about taking this situation seriously. From Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan, everyone has done their bit.

Salman put out a video a few days ago where he spoke about how he is following the lockdown and social distancing measures along with his family in his farmhouse. He has also pledged his support to around 25,000 daily wage workers during these tough times. Now, being the superstar he is, he decided to send out another message by recreating a scene from his blockbuster debut movie, Maine Pyaar Kiya, but with a twist!

If you have watched the 1989 film, you’ll remember that scene where Salman kisses the lipstick stain on the mirror next to a note which his lover, played by Bhagyashree, leaves him. Sallu Bhai recreated that scene with just this twist where instead of kissing the stain on the mirror, he wipes it off with a sanitizer! Tough times call for some hard decisions right?

Have a look:

It is important for us all to maintain distance and hygiene and Salman Khan sure did think of a creative way to show that.

On the work front, Salman was set to work on the post-production of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai from his farmhouse, but put that on hold because of the lockdown. Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film was supposed to release in May but will now be pushed till the theatres open.