Salman Khan shares a moving Covid-19 video featuring Dabangg 3 actor Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar. Watch

Actor Salman Khan, who is currently in self isolation in his farmhouse outside Mumbai city, on Wednesday posted a coronavirus pandemic related video featuring his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar and her director dad, Mahesh Manjrekar.

Sharing the video, Salman simply wrote “#IndiaFightsCorona”. As the video opens we see a family including Saiee, a woman and a young girl sitting in the drawing room and mourning the loss of a family member. Saiee is sitting in front of the picture of the deceased and totally shattered. Soon, the video moves back in time and shows how Mahesh, an alcoholic, drinks and then ventures out, in the midst of coronavirus pandemic. Soon, he drinks again but now continuously coughs as his worried family members look at each other at this development. Back to the present, after the death of Mahesh’s character, all three women are seen to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Salman, meanwhile, is doing his bit in fighting the pandemic. The actor had recently pledged to financially support 25000 daily wage workers who have been badly hit by the 21-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread in the country. The actor had begun funds transfer, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said on Wednesday.

According to B N Tiwari, president of FWICE, Salman has made an initial payment of Rs 3,000 each to the daily wage workers of the film industry, starting Tuesday. “We had given him the final list of 23,000 workers so far, who were in dire need of financial help. He is going to transfer money in installments as he doesn’t want people to misuse it. He has transferred about Rs 3,000 to every worker yesterday and he will transfer money again after some time. We are thankful to him for helping our workers,” Tiwari told PTI.

A source close to Salman said the superstar will continue to support the workers until the situation improves in the country.”We have started the process from Tuesday. We will be giving sufficient money to workers monthly, we will also give money next month and if the situation is still the same, we will continue to financially help the workers till it doesn’t return to normalcy,” the source said.

