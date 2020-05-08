Salman Khan shoots song titled ‘Tere Bina’ with Jacqueline Fernandez at his Panvel farmhouse; reveals details in THIS lockdown interview – Times of India

Talking about the song in a lockdown interview with Walusha, Salman said, “Ek gaana mere zehen me tha and then I thought ki iss gaane ko iss time me release kar hi dete hain.” He further added that the song was not able to get incorporated in any of the movies, so I thought to release it separately. The ‘Dabangg‘ actor also said, “We took almost four days to shoot, however, we have not shown much of this property, because I don’t want to show it.” When Jacqueline asked the reason behind it, Salman said, “It’s my home”.

Watch the whole interview here:

Meanwhile, the song is sung by Salman and he also played the role of DOP.

Meanwhile, Salman is away from the city but is making sure that daily workers are being taken care of amidst the lockdown. He has been sharing videos from his farmhouse to motivate his fans to follow lockdown rules.

On the work front, he was last seen in Prabhu Deva‘s ‘Dabangg 3’ co-starring Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff. The film was released in December last year. He will next feature in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

