Salman Khan sneaks up on Iulia Vantur at chat session, see her embarrassed reaction in new video

Actor Salman Khan, along with some members of his family, has been stationed at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown. The actor has been sharing awareness videos about the coronavirus’s spread and about life in a farm. Now, a funny video has surfaced online which shows him with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

In the video, Iulia is conducting a chat session and can be seeing agreeing with someone. Within seconds, Salman sneaks up from behind to peep in as an embarrassed Iulia gestures at him to move along. Even after he is out of the frame, Iulia is seen looking in his direction and smiling.

Salman, along with his nephew Nirvaan (Sohail Khan’s son), his sister Arpita Khan, her husband Aayush Sharma and their children have been stationed at his Panvel farmhouse since the time the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

Salman has been rather active in asking fans to obey coronavirus lockdown rules. Earlier this month, he came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines. He shared a 10-minute, hard-hitting video speaking about the corona warriors, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the nation. He also spoke about people who are putting everyone’s life at risk by going out during the lockdown.

The clip began with him stating that he was stuck in his farmhouse, where he came to vacation for two days and ended up staying with his mother Salma Khan and his two sisters once the lockdown was imposed. “I have my entire family here. My mother and sisters along with their kids are here. We have made a rule that those who are here cannot go out and no one can come in. Only go out to buy groceries,” he said in Hindi.

Salman then referred to the government’s stern order to follow the lockdown rules, including staying at home, and slammed those who are stepping out amid the lockdown. He also talked about empathising with those who are Covid-19 positive. “Not understanding the plight of those who are positive is ‘anti-insaniyat’,” he said. “People who test positive soon understand that they had to keep safe. Those who are negative and not keeping safe will soon become positive. That’s a guarantee. Then, they will transmit it to their families and to the entire country,” he added.

He spoke of the people who are taking a risk to step out and protect the nation in this hour of grave crisis. “But they are still working for you,” he said, adding: “They are working to stop the spread because this disease is not discriminating on the basis of caste, creed or age. Your duty is to stay at home and you are not even doing that! I know of a few people who never venture out but are now coming out. Police, doctors and bank people are putting their lives at stake for you. You are putting their lives at risk.”

He has also been sharing videos that give a peep into life in a farm, like going for a horse ride. Salman had also shared an emotional post when his nephew Abdullah Khan died in Mumbai last month. In another post, he had mentioned how had not seen his father in a long time as the veteran scriptwriter is in Mumbai, away from the rest of the family.

(With IANS inputs)

