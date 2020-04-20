Salman Khan Sneaks Up On Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur During A Live

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur (Source: Instagram)

As you may know by now, Salman Khan and his entire family have been socially distancing themselves away from Mumbai in a farmhouse in Panvel. Recently, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur joined them as well. While Salman has never been too forthcoming about his relationship Iulia, we got a hint of how close they are when Salman was spotted in one of Iulia’s recent interactions with her fans on Instagram.

In a video, Iulia is seen interacting with her followers on Instagram when Salman sneaks up on her. But as soon as he realized he was on camera he moved away. Iulia was visibly startled as she continued her chat session. She then moved away from the camera and was seemingly gesturing at him.

Along with releasing videos asking people to be responsible and stay at home during these tough times, he has also been financially helping daily wage workers in the industry who have been left jobless. He even recreated a scene from his iconic movie Maine Pyar Kiya with a corona twist.

Salman also released a new song called Pyaar Karona that encourages people to be emotionally together but maintain physical distance.