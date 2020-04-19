Salman Khan to work with brother-in-law in Mulshi Pattern’s Hindi remake, titles it Dhak: report

Actor Salman Khan will soon be seen working with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in not one but two films. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Aayush will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and in the Hindi remake of Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern with Salman. The latter now has a name, it adds.

The report, quoting a trade source, said, “Many thought that the makers might call it Mulshi Pattern itself, since they have bought the official rights to the film, but they decided against it. The team has titled it Dhak which means powerful in Hindi.”

The source continued, “Salman loved the concept and the rural-urban conflict that happens when farmers, who live near the cities, sell off their lands for money and their children resort to crime when the money runs out. In Mulshi Pattern, the son (played by Om Bhutkar), becomes a cocky, arrogant gang leader but is arrested by an Inspector (played by Upendra Limaye), an honest, upright, tough cop who is out to get the gangsters and is willing to use any means for that. It’s a cat-and-mouse chase for the gangster and the cop as the latter plans various methods of nabbing the former and is finally successful.”

Salman, alongwith many members of his family including Aayush, his wife Arpita Khan and their kids and nephew Nirvaan, have been stationed in the actor’s Panvel farmhouse. They had reportedly been there for a two-day vacation when the coronavirus lockdown was announced and they have been stuck there. Since then, Salman has been leading from the front, creating awareness against Covid-19 and giving the world a peek into his life in a farm.

Aayush, too, in a recent interview to Times of India, mentioned how he was enjoying being in the midst of nature with his family and also teaching his son Ahil few basics of farming.

