Salman Khan urges people to abide by lockdown guidelines, applauds frontline heroes



Salman Khan urged people to stay in during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a video message on Instagram where the actor stressed on the importance of staying at home to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Salman began the video by comparing the current crisis to a national Bigg Boss-like situation where it is absolutely essential to stay in. The Sultan actor is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his family.

Salman Khan added that if one has to step out to buy essential grocery items, they should follow all the government guidelines to not put themselves or their family members at risk. He highlighted the gravity of the pandemic by appealing to his followers that they must abide by all the rules that are currently in place.

The Bharat star requested people to respect those who are fighting the pandemic at the frontlines, doctors and nurses, and urged people to treat the heroes with kindness. He also mentioned that police authorities and those working at banks must be acknowledged for their services.

The nine-and-a-half minute message by Salman Khan was shared with the caption “#StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona”

Salman had recently pledged to support 25,000 daily wage workers during this crisis.

