Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan reflects on the time of the star’s imprisonment, says we felt guilty even when drinking water | Bollywood Life

Salman Khan’s life has been a roller-coaster one. He has seen the heights of success as well as some truly dark days. One old interview of the actor’s dad Salim Khan has gone viral. He was in an coversation with radio host and lyricist Neelesh Mishra. In the interview, he has recounted how the family felt when Salman Khan was imprisoned. He told the host that there is no provision in the law for parents of those accused. He said that no law addresses how hurt they did be when their child is punished. Salim Khan said that the family felt guilty even while drinking water and using the AC as they thought about the conditions in jail. It seems he had told his father that there was just a rug for bed and no fan. They had kept a bucket besides him.

The ace writer revealed why Salman Khan will never move out of Galaxy Apartments. It seems he bought the house after writing Zanjeer. Salim Khan revealed that Salman lives in that flat only because of him. He told Mishra, “He is here because of me and he faces a lot of troubles because of the small space that is there. The 1000 square feet he has for the flat is too less, given half of it is consumed in his gym. It is too small for anyone, not just a star. I feel like shifting to a larger place but I won’t be happy anywhere else.” The house has a sea-facing view of the Bandra Bandstand.

Salman Khan and Salim Khan share an adorable bond. He has revealed how the brothers still fear how their dad would react to certain situations. On the professional front, he has films like Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!

