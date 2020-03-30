Salman Khan’s nephew, Abdullah Khan, passes away from lung cancer | Bollywood Life

Salman Khan nephew Abdullah Khan passed away. He was a great bodybuilder and was also in partnership with Salman Khan in his fitness initiative, Being Strong. He was not keeping well since a few days and was fighting with lung cancer, as per the reports. Salman Khan shared the sad news about his nephew’s demise with an emotional post on Instagram. He posted a black and white picture of him and his nephew Abdullah and wrote, “Will always love you…” Check out his post here: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Salim Khan reveals he has been arranging food for son Salman Khan and his building’s security guards

Abdullah was reportedly admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital situated in Mumbai a few days back owing to health complications. Abdullah was often seen with Salman Khan in many pictures and videos. Recently, Salman Khan had shared a video of Abdullah where Salman Khan is seen holding his well-built nephew on his shoulders. This video had gone viral on the internet. Not just Salman Khan, Daisy Shah and Zareen Khan also expressed their grief on Instagram. Daisy Shah posted Abdullah’s picture and wrote, “Will always love you my bestie… #restinpeace ❤️”

Zareen Khan also posted a picture and wrote an emotional note in Urdu. Check out her post here:

Salman Khan‘s fans have been commenting on the picture and sending condolences to the family. Abdullah was a well-known bodybuilder and he had fans of his own who are deeply saddened by this news.

