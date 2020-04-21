Salman Khan’s Pyaar Karona music video gets rave reviews from Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan has launched his new YouTube channel with the release of his new song, Pyaar Karona. The actor shared the audio of his new single on Monday and has now shared the music video on his channel.

Alia Bhatt reacted to the video in her Instagram stories and wrote, “so lovely”. The video shows a close-up of Salman in a black-and-white setup as he croons the song, co-written by him along with Hussain Dalal and composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Shah Rukh Khan had also praised the song during an interactive Twitter session with fans titled “#asksrk”, when a user asked him what he thought of the new song. “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai…” was Shah Rukh’s reply.

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai… https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

The lyrics of the song are “Pyaar karona, Etihaad karona, khayal karona, madad karona, sabr karona, fikr karona, pyaar karona aitbaar karona.” Through his rap, the actor is throwing light on different precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. The rap revolves around, working from home and staying at home but while practising social distancing, not wandering out in the streets unnecessarily and other important measures to fight Covid-19.

The 54-year-old actor also urged people to use leisure time during the lockdown to work on their hobbies like playing the guitar, writing poetry and practising other artwork. “Doctors, Police ko salute karona,” Khan is heard singing as he urged people to respect the frontline workers.

In some instances in the song, the Sultan actor is also heard singing Saare Jahaan se achha Hindustan humara.”

