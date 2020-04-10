Salvos help Launceston locals in need during COVID-19 pandemic

coronavirus,

People self-isolating to protect the community from coronavirus are benefiting from the support of a dedicated team of Salvation Army workers and volunteers. Anita Reeve, the Salvos Northern Tasmania social operations manager, said the organisation was one of three funded by the state government to help people who had to self-isolate. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “In Tasmania it was ourselves and the Red Cross Australia and Rural Business Tasmania,” Ms Reeve said. “They’re the three organisations that respond to the referrals that come through the Tas Public Health hotline. “The Salvation Army’s role is to deliver food and essentials to people that couldn’t otherwise get those for themselves.” IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Reeve said the number of people who needed support had grown significantly as governments imposed tougher restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19. “From the initial response it was maybe two or three a day in regions but that has escalated now, particularly where people have arrived back into the state and they’ve had to go into quarantine in hotels,” she said. “Some of those hotels have catered marvelously well but others weren’t geared up for catering so at one stage we got 10 or 15 in one day that we had to respond to.” People who received goods from the Salvos were appreciative, Ms Reeve advised. “They are very concerned and anxious and bored often. They’re not in their usual place of living always, sometimes they are but often they’re not. “It’s a non-contact delivery, we usually contact the person prior to arriving, we leave it in a designated place and then once we’ve left the premises we let them know.” Ms Reeve said the Salvos made follow-up phone calls to check on people and helped with getting medical prescriptions when required. She also praised the Salvos team for responding in a coordinated way. “We have paid staff, we have some volunteers, we’ve also got Salvation Army corps or churches and we’ve had volunteers and ministers from them also helping.”

