Sam Burgess flirts with Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and reveals the size of his manhood

He has rarely been out of the headlines in recent months, thanks to his messy divorce from Phoebe Hooke and rumoured ‘fling’ with an American cocktail waitress.

And retired NRL star Sam Burgess raised eyebrows again on Thursday during his very racy interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

During the chat, Sam was asked whether he was as well endowed as his brothers George and Thomas, both of whom have had their nude photos leaked online.

‘Unfortunately, those genes don’t run in the family,’ joked Sam, 31, suggesting he was not as genetically blessed as the 28-year-old twins.

‘Yeah, it’s devastating. But you’ve got to work with what you’ve got,’ he added.

He then began flirting with radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, 45, who couldn’t help but laugh at Sam’s self-deprecating gag.

‘What are you laughing about, Jackie O? Are you laughing away there or something?’ he asked playfully.

‘I’m laughing! I always thought that if you’re brothers, you’ve pretty much got the same size. But I’ve never been with brothers before to know,’ she said.

‘Oh, really?’ the father-of-two replied.

Sam then joked that George and Thomas’ bodies look ‘out of proportion’ thanks to their impressive anatomy.

‘They say the twins are out of proportion, but if they were in proportion they’d be eight foot tall!’ he laughed.

George’s nude selfies first surfaced on the Internet in 2013. A year later, naked photos of Thomas getting his genitals waxed also went viral.

The photos of Thomas had been taken in 2010 as part of a charity campaign for prostate cancer awareness.

During the interview, Sam made no mention of his split from ex-wife Phoebe Hooke, with whom he shares children Poppy, three, and Billy, one.

The Burgesses had ended their marriage last October and their divorce was finalised in April, with Phoebe reportedly getting ’70 per cent’ of the pair’s marital wealth.

She also kept her $100,000 Range Rover and Sam’s F45 gym franchise in Bowral, which she recently sold for a $250,000 profit.

