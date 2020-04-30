Sam Claflin Shows Off His Buff Bod in Sweaty Shirtless Selfie – See the Pic!
Sam Claflin is looking hot…literally.
The 33-year-old Me Before You actor posted a shirtless selfie to his Instagram on Thursday (April 30).
“Sweaty sweater 🥵,” he captioned the hot post.
Some of his celebrity friends reacted in the comments section, including Call Me By Your Name star, Armie Hammer: “Dude. Eat a god damn cheese burger,” he amusingly wrote.
One TV star recently went shirtless on Instagram to show off his weight loss journey.
Check out Sam Claflin‘s post…
