Sam Heughan Says He Once Auditioned to Play James Bond

The internet is full of a lot of rumors, but one of them has turned out to be true. Kind of. While sitting down for Esquire‘s video series “Explain This,” Outlander and Bloodshot actor Sam Heughan revealed that the rumors about him being attached to the role of James Bond are true, but probably not in the way that has been speculated about recently. While there’s been a lot of guess work regarding who the next 007 will be, Heughan’s name has floated to the top of the list several times. But is he slated to be the next Bond? Not quite.

When showed a headline that read Outlander Star Sam Heughan: Is the Hot Scot the Next James Bond?, Heughan revealed that he had once auditioned for the role, but for a whole different era. In the video, the actor says, “I actually have auditioned for James Bond back when they were rebooting Bond 21. When Daniel Craig came on board, they were talking about making him younger.” He admits that he’s not too surprised about the headline, though he’s not sure why his name has become so synonymous with the role. “Very recently I became the bookie’s favorite,” Heughan says, adding, “which is kind of random and very strange.”

But as the actor notes, we’re well overdue for another Scottish Bond. Connery was the last Scot to fill the role—since then, we’ve had a Welshman, an Irishman, two Brits, and an Australian. Bring Bond back to his Scottish roots, and while you’re at it, toss that red-headed Heughan back into the mix.